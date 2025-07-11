Vision Northumberland’s Photography Club is a great success and brings pleasure to its members, and to those of us who view their work.

The club meets in Project Space in Blyth’s Keel Row Shopping Centre, and in Rothbury, but they frequently venture out to different locations to capture diverse subjects.

Beyond Vision, Vision Northumberland’s current exhibition, is being held at The Queens Head, Rothbury, and is on until August 31.

The exhibition first opened at RePUBlic Gallery, Blyth. The opening was buzzing with interested people, enjoying the atmosphere, chatting to the photographers and appreciating the hospitality.

From left, Joanne Money, Eric Fisk, Joan Costly, Hazel McGill and Duncan and Fran Elson (volunteer). Picture by Susan Barwood.

Now the photographs can be viewed in Rothbury and I was delighted to be invited to see the photographs again and not surprised to find that many of them have red spots on, showing they have now been sold. The quality is stunning.

Michael Rickwood, the award-winning photographer, volunteers with the charity and I asked him how the group came to be formed.

“Well, it all began when I was working for Vision Northumberland,” he tells me. “I was in the cafe there and began talking with a lady called Joan. She told me how much she was missing taking photographs.”

Joan Costley, also from Rothbury, is severely visually impaired with macular degeneration. Before this developed, she had been taking photographs since 1974 using an Olympus Trip.

She felt the whole process seemed magical. But now, it was something she thought of often and missed.

“She told this to you – a photographer!” – I was grinning at Michael, as I could guess what happened next.

“Yes, you have guessed right”, Michael grinned back. “I realised that a camera/photography club might well be a great addition to the range of activities Vision Northumberland offer. And so, the club began!”

The club started in 2023 and is run by Joanne Money, who is the (very busy, and approachable) activities co-ordinator.

The group meet up once a month for an outing and photography session. Then a second time in the month to discuss the photographs and to plan the next outing.

In between, they share their photographs via a WhatsApp group. This works well, as they can all open the images on a computer, or tablet, and enlarge as much as necessary to be able to fully appreciate each image.

I begin to look around again at the photos and I am drawn to one of a man, at the coast, eating an ice-cream, looking at some starlings. I think it is the emotion of the image that I am most drawn to.

Another favourite is of a snail. This is by a Rothbury member, Eric Fisk.

“The funny thing is, he tells me, I was just taking a photograph of the snail. It was only when I enlarged the photograph at home that I realised the reflection was there!”

I fully recommend a visit to the Queens Head where the Landlady, Jordann Dixon, has created a fabulous community room, displaying the exhibition, until August 31.