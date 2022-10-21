With well-told tales full of spooky and strange goings-on, this Halloween walk is sure to get you into the spirit of the season.

The outdoor early evening tours last around 45 minutes and they are taking place between October 28 and 31.

English Heritage says they are ideal for those looking for a light-hearted event this Halloween, including families with children aged five to 12.

Spooky woodland walks are taking place at Belsay Hall.

Most Popular

Dogs are not permitted, with the exception of assistance dogs.