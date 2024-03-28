Easter treat as combined ticket launched for Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden

Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden is offering a sweet treat for visitors this Easter, with a limited-edition combined ticket for both attractions.
By Ian Smith
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:52 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:56 GMT
Entitled ‘Soar into Spring’, the jam packed programme of events for the school holidays will run until April 14.

Visitors can access both attractions for £15.

Strategic head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden, Ian McAllister said: “This Easter’s offering at Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden promises a completely different experience for visitors.

A Duck Race in the Grand Cascade at The Alnwick Garden.
“We have even more themed programmes of activities across both sites this year to ensure it’s the perfect way to kick off your bank holiday weekend or spend quality and fun family time during the Easter school holidays.”

The Easter events will kick off with the annual duck race on March 30.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.lilidoreialnwick.co.uk/tickets/

