Easter treat as combined ticket launched for Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden
and live on Freeview channel 276
Entitled ‘Soar into Spring’, the jam packed programme of events for the school holidays will run until April 14.
Visitors can access both attractions for £15.
Strategic head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden, Ian McAllister said: “This Easter’s offering at Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden promises a completely different experience for visitors.
“We have even more themed programmes of activities across both sites this year to ensure it’s the perfect way to kick off your bank holiday weekend or spend quality and fun family time during the Easter school holidays.”
The Easter events will kick off with the annual duck race on March 30.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.lilidoreialnwick.co.uk/tickets/