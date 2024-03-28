Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entitled ‘Soar into Spring’, the jam packed programme of events for the school holidays will run until April 14.

Visitors can access both attractions for £15.

Strategic head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden, Ian McAllister said: “This Easter’s offering at Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden promises a completely different experience for visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Duck Race in the Grand Cascade at The Alnwick Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have even more themed programmes of activities across both sites this year to ensure it’s the perfect way to kick off your bank holiday weekend or spend quality and fun family time during the Easter school holidays.”

The Easter events will kick off with the annual duck race on March 30.