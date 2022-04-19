Well, the North East is absolutely spoilt for choice when it comes to places to visit with a picnic.

With one week of the Easter holidays left and the summer months just around the corner, here’s hoping that there’ll be plenty of opportunities coming up to enjoy your lunch al fresco.

So, while you’re thinking about what you want in your sandwiches and choosing your other snacks of choice, take a look at our round-up of some North East picnic spots to enjoy in the sunshine.

Since we do live in England, it may be an idea to pack a rain coat and brolly, just in case!

1. Herrington Country Park, Sunderland A great place to take in some fresh air and enjoy a relaxing walk (to work up an appetite for your picnic). If you're feeling fit, you could always take a wander up Penshaw Hill to the monument! Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. South Marine Park, South Shields Pack up the children, and their teddy bears, for a picnic at South Marine Park - you could even have a ride on the little train. Pictured here are Joshua Sylvestry, Jessica Talbut and Alexanda Burrell. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3. Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool Enjoy that green space - and maybe even a turn at the play area - on your family picnic. Ward Jackson Park has previously been awarded a Green Flag. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Bamburgh Castle and beach, Northumberland Now how's THAT for a view? Don't forget to treat yourself to an ice cream on the way back to the car. It's a must on a trip to the seaside. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales