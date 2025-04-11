Easter holiday activities in south of Northumberland: 11 family-friendly events and things to do

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:43 BST
As this year’s Easter holidays approach and spring arrives, you may be looking for something to do with the family to celebrate and have some fun.

Here are 11 organised activities and events going on in the southern part of Northumberland this Easter break.

From Saturday, April 5, every day of the school holidays Belsay Hall are hosting an adventure quest around the grounds and where families can crack clues and enjoy a chocolate reward at the end. (Photo: Jane Coltman)

1. Beslay Hall - Easter Adventure Quest

From Saturday, April 5, every day of the school holidays Belsay Hall are hosting an adventure quest around the grounds and where families can crack clues and enjoy a chocolate reward at the end. (Photo: Jane Coltman) Photo: Jane Coltman

On Monday, April 14, Northumberland Arms in Felton are partnering with Davenports Chocolates to host a 'create your own Easter egg' workshop followed by a two-course lunch in the garden room.

2. Northumberland Arms (Felton): Inside the Egg

On Monday, April 14, Northumberland Arms in Felton are partnering with Davenports Chocolates to host a 'create your own Easter egg' workshop followed by a two-course lunch in the garden room. Photo: Northumberland Arms

An Easter egg hunt trial will take place along the grounds of Wallington Hall between April 14 and April 22.

3. Wallington Hall: Easter egg hunt

An Easter egg hunt trial will take place along the grounds of Wallington Hall between April 14 and April 22. Photo: google

From Friday, April 18 to April 21, Cragside are hosting a children's Easter trail with ten activity stations along the way.

4. Cragside: Easter trail

From Friday, April 18 to April 21, Cragside are hosting a children's Easter trail with ten activity stations along the way. Photo: Cragside

