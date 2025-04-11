Here are 11 organised activities and events going on in the southern part of Northumberland this Easter break.
1. Beslay Hall - Easter Adventure Quest
From Saturday, April 5, every day of the school holidays Belsay Hall are hosting an adventure quest around the grounds and where families can crack clues and enjoy a chocolate reward at the end. (Photo: Jane Coltman) Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Northumberland Arms (Felton): Inside the Egg
On Monday, April 14, Northumberland Arms in Felton are partnering with Davenports Chocolates to host a 'create your own Easter egg' workshop followed by a two-course lunch in the garden room. Photo: Northumberland Arms
3. Wallington Hall: Easter egg hunt
An Easter egg hunt trial will take place along the grounds of Wallington Hall between April 14 and April 22. Photo: google
4. Cragside: Easter trail
From Friday, April 18 to April 21, Cragside are hosting a children's Easter trail with ten activity stations along the way. Photo: Cragside
