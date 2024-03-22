Easter fun in store at the inaugural Ford & Etal Duck Race

The inaugural Ford & Etal Duck Race takes place on Easter Monday when 100 rubber ducks will race a short stretch of the River Till to the finish line near Heatherslaw Bridge.
By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

To join in the fun and enter a duck into the race you must first register at The Lavender Tearooms in Etal, or Ford Village Shop, in advance of the event.

Here you can select what number duck will represent you in the race and write down your contact details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fee to enter is just £2 and all proceeds will go to the charity Cash4Kids.

Most Popular
    The River Till at Heatherslaw. Picture: Jane ColtmanThe River Till at Heatherslaw. Picture: Jane Coltman
    The River Till at Heatherslaw. Picture: Jane Coltman

    The race will start at 11.30am, so get to Heatherslaw Bridge a little earlier to make sure you don’t miss the fun.

    There will be prizes for the backers of the ducks in first and second place and, to keep everyone in suspense, there will also be a prize for backers of the last duck past the post.

    There will be a running commentary on the day and free gingerbread and apple juice for children courtesy of the Café At The Mill.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Ollie Jay from Active4Seasons will be on the river to ensure all the rubber ducks are caught after the race.

    Unfortunately you cannot bring your own rubber duck along to enter the race.

    Permission has been secured from The Tweed Commission to hold the event on condition that all the ducks are sanitised before entering the river.

    Event sponsors are: Lavender Tearooms in Etal, Cafe at The Mill in Heatherslaw, Heatherslaw Light Railway, Handmade at Heatherslaw and Ravn Clay Pottery in Ford.

    Related topics:Ford