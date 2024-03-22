Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To join in the fun and enter a duck into the race you must first register at The Lavender Tearooms in Etal, or Ford Village Shop, in advance of the event.

Here you can select what number duck will represent you in the race and write down your contact details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fee to enter is just £2 and all proceeds will go to the charity Cash4Kids.

Most Popular

The River Till at Heatherslaw. Picture: Jane Coltman

The race will start at 11.30am, so get to Heatherslaw Bridge a little earlier to make sure you don’t miss the fun.

There will be prizes for the backers of the ducks in first and second place and, to keep everyone in suspense, there will also be a prize for backers of the last duck past the post.

There will be a running commentary on the day and free gingerbread and apple juice for children courtesy of the Café At The Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Jay from Active4Seasons will be on the river to ensure all the rubber ducks are caught after the race.

Unfortunately you cannot bring your own rubber duck along to enter the race.

Permission has been secured from The Tweed Commission to hold the event on condition that all the ducks are sanitised before entering the river.