Easter fun for families at Northumberlandia

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is holding events at Northumberlandia this Easter.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is holding the events this Easter to keep people of all ages entertained.

From Saturday, April 9, to Monday, April 15, between 10am and 5pm each day, the wildlife charity is running a Landscape Quiz Trail at Northumberlandia in Cramlington.

The family friendly trail takes participants through the woodland, around the lake and halfway up the sculpture to the left hip – although the adventurous may want to walk to the top, before rounding off the trail with a visit to the Northumberlandia Visitor Centre café.

Also taking place at the attraction between Good Friday and Easter Monday, the Trust will be running an Easter Egg Trail.

From 10am to 3:30pm, children between the age of three and 11 will be able to enjoy some springtime fun by searching for brightly coloured eggs hidden within the Northumberlandia woodland whilst answering nature related questions and solving a word puzzle.

All participants will receive a small chocolate treat from the Visitor Centre café courtesy of Waitrose Eldon Square.

At Weetslade Country Park, on the outskirts of Newcastle, the Trust is hosting the Weetsalde Spring Trail.

Self-led, the event will run from Saturday, April 9, to Sunday, April 24, between 10am and 4pm daily.

Following a downloaded map, nature lovers will discover ten mini information boards, where they will find intriguing and fascinating facts all about the former colliery site springtime.

All the trails are downloadable.