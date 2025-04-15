Easter fun at Cresswell Pele Tower and Waterstones in Morpeth
The Pele Tower, which has been recently repaired and restored, was built towards the end of the 14th Century to offer shelter and protection for villagers against raids by the notorious gangs of Border Reivers’ raiders and there is an opportunity at the event for visitors to learn more about life along the borders between England and Scotland up to the beginning of the 16th Century.
Tales of the Border Reivers will be told by historian and author Derek Stewart along with teams of re-enactors living out life in Cresswell all those years ago, as well as displays of musketry, pike and archery drills, and the weapons and armoury used by the Reivers.
For the youngsters, there is a chance to join in a rat hunt to discover who stole the Easter Eggs.
Admission is free, although donations will be welcomed.
Meanwhile, there are activities during the school holidays to enjoy at the Waterstones book shop in Morpeth.
The team has carefully hidden some Easter Eggs around the shop. Each egg has a letter on it which makes a word. If you find all the eggs and guess what word it is you could win a treat.
Storytime at Easter is running at 10am and 2pm on Mondays and Wednesdays through the Easter holidays.
Running from Thursday, April 17 to 5.30pm on Monday, April 21, guess how many Easter Eggs are in the jar. Guess the correct number of eggs and you could win the jar.
