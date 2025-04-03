Easter egg making workshop at Northumberland Arms in Felton: learn from expert chocolatiers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Monday April 14, The Northumberland Arms, at Felton, is joining forces with Gateshead-based chocolate factory, Davenports Chocolates to hold the event, ‘Inside the Egg’ – an artisan Easter egg workshop.
Each guest will learn how to make their own truffle filled chocolate Easter egg, followed by lunch in the venue’s Garden Room restaurant.
The workshop begins at 10.30am with tea or coffee before chocolatier Jane Williams demonstrates how to create an Easter egg with all the ingredients and equipment used by the professionals.
Guests will be able to mould their own hollow chocolate egg filled with truffles, and then take their mould home to use again. A two-course lunch will then be served in the Garden Room overlooking the River Coquet, with guests invited to choose from one of three dishes.
Vanessa Charlton, guest relations at Northumberland Arms said: “The aim is to create a wonderfully memorable Easter-inspired event, and not only will guests be able to learn a new skill in a lovely environment with friends old and new but they’ll make a mould they can take home and use again and again.”
Inside the Egg is among a series of monthly events planned at Northumberland Arms, including a Northumberland Landscape Painting Workshop on June 11. Tickets for Inside the Egg cost £50pp, and include lunch and all materials needed to make both the egg and the mould.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.