Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern and Borders’ artists and makers will be displaying their wares over two days from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Entry is free and as well as arts and crafts to buy, food and drink will also be on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tower that dates from around 1382 was built by the Cresswell family who gave their name to the village to protect them, their goods and livestock during raids by the notorious gangs of Border Reivers for more than 300 years until the early 1600s.