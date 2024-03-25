Easter Arts and Crafts Fair fun at Cresswell Pele Tower
Northern and Borders’ artists and makers will be displaying their wares over two days from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Entry is free and as well as arts and crafts to buy, food and drink will also be on sale.
The Tower that dates from around 1382 was built by the Cresswell family who gave their name to the village to protect them, their goods and livestock during raids by the notorious gangs of Border Reivers for more than 300 years until the early 1600s.
The near-ruin of the ancient building has been repaired and restored to not only turn it into a visitor attraction, but as a venue for events such as the arts and crafts fair.