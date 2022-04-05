Easter Adventure Quest at Belsay Hall

Families can explore the secrets of the historic Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens site and learn about its fascinating past in a cracking activity during the upcoming school holidays.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:47 pm
The quest costs just £1.50, which you can pay when you arrive at the Belsay Hall site. This is in addition to the normal ticket price. Picture courtesy of English Heritage.

The adventure quest is filled with traditional Easter fun and games and, of course, has a chocolate reward at the end.

It started earlier this month and is on every day of the school holidays until April 24. Families will be tasked with answering questions and undertaking challenges to complete their mission and claim both their tasty prize and adventurer’s certificate.

There will also be the chance to discover some traditional Easter games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Easter Adventure Quest at Belsay Hall will be available on the days it is running between 10am and 5pm.

Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk

Gardens