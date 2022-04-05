Easter Adventure Quest at Belsay Hall
Families can explore the secrets of the historic Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens site and learn about its fascinating past in a cracking activity during the upcoming school holidays.
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:47 pm
The adventure quest is filled with traditional Easter fun and games and, of course, has a chocolate reward at the end.
It started earlier this month and is on every day of the school holidays until April 24. Families will be tasked with answering questions and undertaking challenges to complete their mission and claim both their tasty prize and adventurer’s certificate.
There will also be the chance to discover some traditional Easter games.
The Easter Adventure Quest at Belsay Hall will be available on the days it is running between 10am and 5pm.
Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk