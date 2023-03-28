News you can trust since 1854
Easter activities for the whole family at Belsay Hall attraction

Families can enjoy an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens over the next two weeks.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST
The Easter Adventure Quest runs from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16 at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Picture by Jane Coltman.
The Easter Adventure Quest is on every day of the school holidays – Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16 – complete with eggs, chocolate and fun.

Those who go on the adventure, which will also explore the secrets of the historic site, will be tasked to find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate.

There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games.

The quest costs £2, which you can pay when you arrive at the site. This is in addition to the normal ticket price.

    Samantha Shotton, property manager at English Heritage’s Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens, said: “Spring is finally here and what better way to bring in the change of seasons than with some Easter fun with all the family at this historic site.”

