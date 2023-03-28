The Easter Adventure Quest runs from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16 at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The Easter Adventure Quest is on every day of the school holidays – Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16 – complete with eggs, chocolate and fun.

Those who go on the adventure, which will also explore the secrets of the historic site, will be tasked to find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate.

There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games.

The quest costs £2, which you can pay when you arrive at the site. This is in addition to the normal ticket price.

