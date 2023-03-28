Easter activities for the whole family at Belsay Hall attraction
Families can enjoy an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens over the next two weeks.
The Easter Adventure Quest is on every day of the school holidays – Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16 – complete with eggs, chocolate and fun.
Those who go on the adventure, which will also explore the secrets of the historic site, will be tasked to find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate.
There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games.
The quest costs £2, which you can pay when you arrive at the site. This is in addition to the normal ticket price.