Dungeons and Dragons themed trail and coronation exhibition among season highlights at Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is opening its gates for the new season on Friday, March 31.

By Ian Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:50 BST

Visitors can expect a fun-filled day of history, entertainment, and activities with the added benefit of each ticket serving as an automatic annual pass, allowing for multiple visits throughout the year.

Catherine Neil, head of Alnwick Castle Ventures, said: "There is great anticipation as we look forward to welcoming back our returning and new visitors to Alnwick Castle for the 2023 season.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a fantastic line-up of entertainment and performers and we hope people coming to the castle will have a wonderful time exploring our rich history and enjoying activities perfect for visitors of all ages and interests.”

The library at Alnwick Castle.
The library at Alnwick Castle.
The library at Alnwick Castle.
    To mark the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, a new exhibition entitled ‘Crowns and Coronets’ will open in the State Rooms.

    Featuring three coronets, robes, historic illustrations, music and artefacts, this exhibition is for anyone who would like to explore the history of the royal ceremony.

    Other highlights include a new Dungeons and Dragons themed trail after Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was partly filmed at Alnwick Castle in summer 2021.

    Alnwick Castle filming: Traders hope Dungeons and Dragons will replicate Harry P...
    Alnwick Castle.
    Alnwick Castle.
    Alnwick Castle.

    Visitors can also enjoy majestic birds of prey with Raphael Historic Falconry and witness circus tricks, stilt walking and juggling from jesters.

    Opening events include: Hands on History with the Company of Artisans from March 31 to April 2; Tom the Fool! from April 1-3; Have-A-Go Ancient Artillery & Crossbows from April 1-5; Raphael Historic Falconry from April 6-12; Alnwick School of Magic from April 6-12.

    Broomstick training at Alnwick Castle.
    Broomstick training at Alnwick Castle.
    Broomstick training at Alnwick Castle.
