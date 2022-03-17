Drinks to be flowing as beer festival returns following two year break

Anthony McMullen, organiser of the Newcastle Beer and Cider Festival.

The Newcastle Beer and Cider Festival cancelled two years ago but will now go ahead with its organiser having 3,000 half pint glasses to distribute - all with the 2020 date stamped on them.

The huge stock of glasses has been stored in Anthony McMullen’s home in Seaton Burn and he is looking forward to giving away every single one to beer and cider lovers over the duration of the festival.

After starting as a volunteer at the Newcastle Beer and Cider Festival six years ago, Anthony McMullen is now running the show and this year thousands of beer and cider lovers are set to descend on Newcastle from April 6 to 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, 100 beers and 50 ciders from quirky tiny unique micro-breweries to established names will be on tap at the Northumbria University campus.

The event at the University’s Students Union building involves building several bars from scratch, organising the logistics of getting beers and ciders to the right places and ensuring that the attendees are well looked after.

There will be bands playing throughout the festival and St Oswald Hospice and Mind Tyneside and Northumberland have been chosen as the festival’s charities.Anthony, who is also a North Tyneside councillor, said: “Running the festival is a dream come true.

"It was a big disappointment when we had to cancel it two years ago, but we are back bigger and better now.

"I first got involved when I attended a Campaign for Real Ale event where I learnt about the processes, tastes, and chemistry of making beer.

“I’ve become a bit of a beer geek, and for me moderation is the key if you’re going to really savour all the wonderful variation in British beers and ciders.

"I believe we really have the best brewers in the world in this country, and, even with all this excellent talent, the ales coming from the North East take some beating.”