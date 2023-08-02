News you can trust since 1854
Download for bird themed trail through woods at Northumberlandia in Cramlington made available for free in August

A downloadable wildlife trail at Northumberlandia in Cramlington has been made available online for free.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:32 BST

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Wild Wings Trail, full of interesting facts about birds in Northumberland, normally costs £3 per download, but will be free for the month of August and running every day between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The download provides a map through the woodlands, taking in illustrations by artist Holly Henry and information at 12 numbered stops along the route.

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust events officer, said: “With the cost of living crisis rumbling, we are delighted to be able to offer a free event for families this August, so register your details, print your map and come along and see us.”

The trail is available to download at nwt.org.uk/events.

