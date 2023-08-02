Download for bird themed trail through woods at Northumberlandia in Cramlington made available for free in August
Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Wild Wings Trail, full of interesting facts about birds in Northumberland, normally costs £3 per download, but will be free for the month of August and running every day between 10.30am and 3.30pm.
The download provides a map through the woodlands, taking in illustrations by artist Holly Henry and information at 12 numbered stops along the route.
Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust events officer, said: “With the cost of living crisis rumbling, we are delighted to be able to offer a free event for families this August, so register your details, print your map and come along and see us.”
The trail is available to download at nwt.org.uk/events.