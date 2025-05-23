Double celebration planned at Alnmouth railway station open day

Two special occasions are being marked with an event at Alnmouth railway station.

Friends of Alnmouth Station are staging an open day on Saturday, May 31 to mark their 15th anniversary.

The event, from 11am to 1pm, will also form part of the national Railway 200 celebrations.

Visitors will get the chance to meet the volunteers and find out about their Northumbria in Bloom successes.

A large selection of plants will be available to buy plus guided tours.

Aln Valley Railway will also be attending to share their plans for restoring the line between Alnwick and Alnmouth.

Katherine Challis, chair of the Friends, said: “Thanks to comments from passengers we know how much they appreciate the flowers and herbs at the station.

"We offer everyone a warm welcome to our first ever open day and hope that some visitors will be inspired to join us so that we can continue to make Alnmouth Station an attractive green gateway to north Northumberland.”