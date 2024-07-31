One of the dogs in its care.

A ‘dog show with a difference’ is taking place in Ponteland Park on Saturday, August 10, from 10.30am to noon.

It is being run by the Dogs First animal rescue charity in partnership with Ponteland Town Council and there will be five categories for canines of all ages and sizes.

All are welcome to enter the show and/or meet some of the dogs available to be adopted, and some recently adopted.

