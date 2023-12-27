Dobbies to host two free gardening workshops in Morpeth and Ponteland
The garden centre chain’s next Grow How session will be held on Saturday, January 6 and it will showcase how to grow microgreens – including basil, coriander and arugula.
Microgreens can be grown all year round in almost any container, from recycled cans to seed trays, and should be ready to harvest a few weeks after seeding if moisture and light are maintained.
Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores will also host a Little Seedlings workshop on Sunday, January 7 for children aged four to 10.
The educational session will help participants discover the fascinating world of hydroponics, an innovative method of growing plants in water instead of soil.
For more information about the two workshops and how people can take part in them, go online to www.dobbies.com/events