News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Dobbies to host two free gardening workshops in Morpeth and Ponteland

Dobbies will shortly be hosting two free interactive workshops in its Morpeth and Ponteland stores to help families get their garden in shape.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Dec 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 15:30 GMT
Jacob Letts, Dobbies Little Seedlings ambassador. Picture by Tim George.Jacob Letts, Dobbies Little Seedlings ambassador. Picture by Tim George.
Jacob Letts, Dobbies Little Seedlings ambassador. Picture by Tim George.

The garden centre chain’s next Grow How session will be held on Saturday, January 6 and it will showcase how to grow microgreens – including basil, coriander and arugula.

Microgreens can be grown all year round in almost any container, from recycled cans to seed trays, and should be ready to harvest a few weeks after seeding if moisture and light are maintained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores will also host a Little Seedlings workshop on Sunday, January 7 for children aged four to 10.

Most Popular

    The educational session will help participants discover the fascinating world of hydroponics, an innovative method of growing plants in water instead of soil.

    For more information about the two workshops and how people can take part in them, go online to www.dobbies.com/events

    Related topics:DobbiesMorpethPonteland