A garden centre chain is inviting families to roll out the picnic blanket and gather around at three dates during the summer holidays as it unveils its new event at the Morpeth store.

At the Teddy Bears’ Picnic in Dobbies, participating children will get to make their very own teddy bear keepsake to take home.

The interactive 90-minute session is designed for families with children aged three to 10 years old and is taking place in the afternoon on Saturday, July 27, Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.

Families with younger children can also get involved and enjoy the picnic experience.

Bonnie (3) and Jasmine (5) Whittaker with Dobbies’ colleague Freya. Picture by UNP.

Children will get the opportunity to stuff, fluff and name a teddy bear of their choice – with a teddy birth certificate to mark the occasion.

Dobbies staff at the Morpeth store will uncover tales of bear adventures at the storytelling corner, gathering everyone around for a group reading, and host a variety of games and activities.

Children will also get to tuck into their own picnic box that comes with the choice of a cheese, ham or tuna sandwich, a drink and selection of snacks. Adults can enjoy cake and a hot drink as part of the experience.

Sarah Murray at Dobbies, who developed the event, said: “It is a great opportunity for kids to come together and experience the wonderful joy that comes with making their very own teddy bear to take home and enjoy a picnic.

“We’re encouraging families to cosy up and get comfy by bringing their own picnic blankets, beach towel or cushions.”

For more information about the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, including ticket prices, go to www.dobbies.com/events