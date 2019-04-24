Discover Northumberland campaign is growing phenomenon

If you haven’t already heard of Northumberland County Council’s campaign to celebrate the area with the world then hop aboard to find out what is happening

Discover Our Land was launched in January and is building a social movement to educate, inspire and spread the word on all Northumberland has to offer.

Celebrating success, adventure, community, fun, people and pride the Discover Our Land Campaign includes every corner of the county, from businesses big and small, community groups, entrepreneurs, innovators and adventurers.

Through the stories of the people, the campaign’s message encourages people from far and wide to come and discover Northumberland for themselves.

The launch of the campaign follows on from a tremendous 2018 for the area with winning the Gold at the British Travel Awards as the best UK Destination/ County, after chasing Cornwall for the accolade for four years.

The New Year brought further celebration with Northumberland being named as one of the best holiday destinations for 2019 by The Times and Sunday Times – alongside places including Cuba, Japan, Mexico, Honk Kong and New York.

Clearly, there’s never been a better time to shout about Northumberland’s attributes and urge everyone, home and abroad, to come and see for themselves.

Campaign stars already on board include businesses such as EGGER UK, Port of Blyth,The Old Boat House Food Group, Blyth Tall Ship, Hepple Gin and the Dark Sky Park at Kielder.

Ambassadors spreading the word about this proud county include Sir John Hall, Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland and business leader Graham Wylie.

The campaign wants those who live, work, own a business or holiday in the area to get involved and join the campaign. Organisers wish people to feel involved and have the chance to contribute.

How you can help Discover our Land

Follow on social media: Twitter @Discovernland

Facebook: Discover Northumberland

Instagram: Discovernland

Visit www.discoverourland.co.uk and find out how you can get your story heard.

Why not nominate yourself or someone else to be an ambassador for Discover Our Land? And benefit from free PR support, feature on the Discover Our Land website and social media and get involved in a range of opportunities.

Campaign organisers urge people to join the evolving campaign and tell and hear people’s stories which make Northumberland the place it is today. In a collaborative effort between the county council and those who have played a part in Northumberland, the drive to get the word out there and tell the world about all the area has to offer from history to current day.