Dinosaurs set to bring roarrrrsome Easter fun to Bamburgh Castle
Bamburgh Castle has revealed an awesome line up of Jurassic adventures for visitors to hunt out this Easter.
Become a Dino-Discoverer with Professor Foss-Cecil on April 6-7 and April 13-14. Enter the Jurassic Activity Tent with themed crafting stations and activities, fossil finding and rubbing, digging for gems and cave painting.
Take a Dino Discovery adventure on April 2-3 and April 9-10 and travel back in time to the golden age of dinosaur discoveries in the American Wild West and Victorian Britain where visitors will get to encounter some of the most fearsome prehistoric animals of all time including T. Rex, Triceratops and Stegosaurus, handle fossils, hear stories and take part in lots of dino-themed activities. Drop in sessions, 10am to 3pm.
There’s also craft making and daily interactive story telling.
Additional charge for entry into the Jurassic Activities tent.
Dino Easter at Bamburgh Castle runs from March 29 to April 14.