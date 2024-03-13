Become a Dino-Discoverer with Professor Foss-Cecil on April 6-7 and April 13-14. Enter the Jurassic Activity Tent with themed crafting stations and activities, fossil finding and rubbing, digging for gems and cave painting.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Take a Dino Discovery adventure on April 2-3 and April 9-10 and travel back in time to the golden age of dinosaur discoveries in the American Wild West and Victorian Britain where visitors will get to encounter some of the most fearsome prehistoric animals of all time including T. Rex, Triceratops and Stegosaurus, handle fossils, hear stories and take part in lots of dino-themed activities. Drop in sessions, 10am to 3pm.