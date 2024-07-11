The next Paxton House Antiques Fair will take place in August.

The team behind Glam Racket Events will be back next month with the second instalment of their Paxton House Antiques Fair.

Their successful launch at the Borders venue last month saw up to 70 dealers showcase a diverse range of antiques and collectables.

Seppe Anthony, Dennis Davidson, Paul Cordes and Paul Yousaf previously worked together at Fern Avenue Antiques, in Jesmond, Newcastle.

The fair is in memory of their fifth member, Davie Wright of Glam Racket Interiors, who died three years ago. The next one will be held between August 16 and 18 from 10am to 5pm each day.

The inaugural fair attracted almost 2,000 visitors.

Seppe said: “We considered a few options for hosting this event, but Paxton House stood out.

“The team there was enthusiastic and had everything we needed. The grounds are stunning and the town has been incredibly welcoming.”

Once again the fair will feature a large on-site marquee housing 25 indoor dealers and over 40 individual outdoor marquees and sellers. Visitors can relax and enjoy browsing for furniture, decorative pieces, salvage items, jewellery, ceramics, glassware, curiosities, cameras, clothing and much more.

There will be food stalls and a bar serving wine and beer in the picturesque grounds of Paxton House.

For more information about the upcoming fair, please contact Glam Racket Events by email – [email protected] – or call 07881 491951.