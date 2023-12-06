A special festive event for the recently formed Cullercoats Creatives is taking place this weekend.

A section of the flyer advertising the Christmas Fair.

The networking group meets monthly for a Handmade Fair at the Cullercoats Crescent Club, usually on the last Sunday of every month.

With more than 30 stalls, the fair has a wide range of products including artwork, glasswork, woodwork, leather work, beach finds, food produce, upcycled goods, photography, gifts and home decor.

Its Christmas Fair is being held this Sunday (December 10) and Father Christmas will be attending. Stalls are open between 10.30am and 4pm.

A Cullercoats Creatives spokeswoman said: “We are selling tickets to see Santa for £3.75 per child. All profits are being split equally between Cullercoats Watch House and the Cullercoats RNLI.

“Tickets can be booked online via www.emmasolomonphotography.co.uk/cullercoatscreatives