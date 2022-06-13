The concept is to help the new arrivals learn more about Northumbrian culture, and to bring different groups and generations together.

It is hoped that hosts will also bring their Ukrainian visitors along and that they may wish to contribute some of their own music and crafts heritage.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 18 at Warkworth URC Hall and everyone is welcome.

Warkworth URC.

There will be demonstrations on the Northumbrian pipes and of rag rug making and performances by Warkworth Drama Group, Harbour Lights Choir, and several other local musicians.

Warkworth and Alnmouth WI groups, Acklington Community Team and St Lawrence Church soup makers are providing refreshments.

Artists and craftspeople and other entertainers who want to get involved are welcome to contact the co-ordinator, Norma Arthur, from Amble Pin Cushion, by email to [email protected]