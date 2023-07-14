Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event on Saturday, July 15 to raise much needed funds as the RNLI depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

The free event will take place at the harbour from 1pm and will be the first fete since 2019 as the pandemic hampered past plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be speed boat rides, stalls, cream teas, food and refreshments, a tombola and a grand raffle, drawn at 3pm, which includes a picture from the Mick Oxley Gallery in Craster.

A previous Craster Harbour Fete. (Photo submitted by Craster Lifeboat station).

Most Popular

Depending on availability, Craster lifeboat and Shannon class all-weather lifeboat from Amble and Seahouses will be on display in the harbour.

The volunteer lifeboat crew will also be in attendance to meet visitors and answer questions about their role and Coastguard Rescue Officers from Howick Coastguard Rescue Team will be stopping off to say hello whilst on patrol.

There may even be a chance to consider joining the volunteers as part of the boat or shore crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives. They operate 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

A lifeboat group in Craster. (Photo submitted by Craster Lifeboat).