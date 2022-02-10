Craft beer festival announces live entertainment for debut event

The Sour Mash Trio will headline as the event’s house band.

Americana outfit The Sour Mash Trio will perform at the upcoming event taking place at The Salt Market on North Shields Fish Quay, along with various other bands, DJs and entertainers.

The festival will be serving up some of the best beer the North East has to offer from February 18 to 20.

As the North East coast’s biggest beer collaboration, the event will bring together the leading lights of the scene, including bars like Left Luggage Rooms, Nord Bottle Shop, Enigma Tap and Front Street Tap who will represent some of the North East’s favourite breweries, including Almasty, Dog and Rabbit, Errant, Flash House, Full Circle, Northern Alchemy, Out There Brewing, Two By Two, and Wylam.

All Pints East organiser and Salt Market Social co-founder Jim Mawdsley said: “We’re so excited to host our very first craft beer festival at Salt Market Social.

"We have the best brewers in the North East coming down to North Shields this month, and with the help of The Sour Mash Trio and an amazing line up of DJs, it’s set to be the best celebration of North East craft beer in years.”

Dave Stone of Wylam Brewery added: “Fresh beer, fresh concept and a fresh location. All Pints East is bringing together a plethora of bottle shops, bars and breweries from across the North East and we’re thrilled to be part of it! See you at the festival.”

The Sour Mash Trio are set to perform on February 18 and 19, belting out 78rpm Roots Rock and Honky Tonk songs about “drinking, loving and losing”.

DJs will provide the soundtrack to the weekend alongside an array of Street Food stalls.

All Pints East will take place over four sessions – 5pm to 11pm on Friday, February 18; noon to 5pm and 6pm to 11pm on February 19; and noon to 5pm on February 20, with the final session being free to attend.

Tickets for the other sessions are £8 plus booking fee, including a celebratory beer glass.

For tickets visit fatsoma.com/saltmarketsocial