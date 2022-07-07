Couple giving the public another chance to see their garden for national scheme

Richard and Carolyn Torr will be opening their garden in Hepscott, near Morpeth, to the public for the second time on Sunday.

This year the date is Sunday, July 10, opening from 11am to 5pm. Entry is £5 for adults and free for children under 16.

There will be a plant stall and refreshments, and local Explorer Scouts will provide tasty refreshments throughout the day.

Carolyn and Richard said: “We had 300 visitors raising over £2,300 in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve been busy propagating plants throughout the year and the Explorer Scouts are set for a mammoth baking operation.

“Refreshment sales help the Explorer Scouts’ fundraising efforts and all other monies raised benefit the NGS charities.

“Did you know that NGS is the biggest single donor to both Macmillan and Marie Curie? Other major beneficiaries last year were Maggies and Hospice UK.