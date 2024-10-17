County-wide pumpkin treasure hunt to be launched by Northumberland County Council and The Alnwick Garden
It aims to inspire outdoor activity for walk to school month and each pumpkin contains a free family pass to The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei in time for October half term.
Six golden pumpkins can be claimed from Druridge Bay Country Park, East Cramlington Nature Reserve, Plessey Woods, Flagstaff Park, Tyne Riverside and Bolam Lake, from Sunday October 20.
Year four pupils from Red Row First School searched for the first golden pumpkin at Druridge Bay Country Park, with Dolly Aitken finding it in 30 minutes.
Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, said: “Spending time away from screens and out in the fresh air is something we strongly advocate at The Alnwick Garden.
"We had a great deal of fun supporting the council’s Ready, Set, Explore! campaign and would encourage everyone to embark on a Northumberland adventure this October.
“We wish a huge congratulations to Dolly on finding our Druridge Bay golden pumpkin and look forward to welcoming them, along with the other winners, to The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei for a day of half-term Halloween fun.”
Only 13 percent of Northumberland journeys are completed on foot or bike, despite a third of all journeys being 5km or less. That is why Northumberland County Council revived its sustainable travel campaign to encourage more people to enjoy the county without picking up their car keys.
County Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after our environment, said: "I would encourage everyone to head out in nature this half-term.
"We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful county with a host of outdoor activities right on our doorstep, and you might even find a golden pumpkin or two.”
Richard Bollands, head teacher at Red Row First, added: “Our pupils had a brilliant time completing the Druridge Bay Country Park Ghost Walk. As a school, we feel passionately about encouraging outdoor activities among our students all year round and the council’s new campaign felt like the perfect way to celebrate this.
“We give special thanks to The Alnwick Garden for adding some extra magic to this trip.”
For more information on Ready, Set, Explore! please visit: https://nland.uk/explore.
