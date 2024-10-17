Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A county-wide treasure hunt for golden pumpkins is about to begin as part of Northumberland County Council’s Ready, Set, Explore! initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to inspire outdoor activity for walk to school month and each pumpkin contains a free family pass to The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei in time for October half term.

Six golden pumpkins can be claimed from Druridge Bay Country Park, East Cramlington Nature Reserve, Plessey Woods, Flagstaff Park, Tyne Riverside and Bolam Lake, from Sunday October 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year four pupils from Red Row First School searched for the first golden pumpkin at Druridge Bay Country Park, with Dolly Aitken finding it in 30 minutes.

Dolly Aitken found the first golden pumpkin at Druridge Bay Country Park. Picture: Northumberland County Council.

Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, said: “Spending time away from screens and out in the fresh air is something we strongly advocate at The Alnwick Garden.

"We had a great deal of fun supporting the council’s Ready, Set, Explore! campaign and would encourage everyone to embark on a Northumberland adventure this October.

“We wish a huge congratulations to Dolly on finding our Druridge Bay golden pumpkin and look forward to welcoming them, along with the other winners, to The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei for a day of half-term Halloween fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 13 percent of Northumberland journeys are completed on foot or bike, despite a third of all journeys being 5km or less. That is why Northumberland County Council revived its sustainable travel campaign to encourage more people to enjoy the county without picking up their car keys.

Year four pupils from Red Row First School visited Druridge Bay Country Park to hunt for the first golden pumpkin.

County Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after our environment, said: "I would encourage everyone to head out in nature this half-term.

"We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful county with a host of outdoor activities right on our doorstep, and you might even find a golden pumpkin or two.”

Richard Bollands, head teacher at Red Row First, added: “Our pupils had a brilliant time completing the Druridge Bay Country Park Ghost Walk. As a school, we feel passionately about encouraging outdoor activities among our students all year round and the council’s new campaign felt like the perfect way to celebrate this.

“We give special thanks to The Alnwick Garden for adding some extra magic to this trip.”

For more information on Ready, Set, Explore! please visit: https://nland.uk/explore.