Communities urged to help showcase Northumberland to worldwide audience during Tour of Britain

The race is expected to be broadcast to 166 countries, while ITV4 will once again screen live free-to-air coverage of each stage, along with a nightly highlights programme of the best of the action.

Coun Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “It’s a great way of showing the fantastic historic assets we have got across our county.

The Tour of Britain is coming to Northumberland on September 9. To mark 50 days to go until the event, race mascot ToBie, Northumberland County Council Leader Peter Jackson; Cllr Cath Homer, Coun Wayne Daley, cyclists from the Berwick Wheelers and Tweedmouth Community Middle School pupils Ewan and Isabel gathered in Berwick, where Stage 3 will start.

“The last time the race came to Northumberland, tens of thousands turned out to cheer on the riders and we very much hope to build on that and that people in communities across the county will get involved in this international event right on our doorstep.

“We want towns and villages along the race route bedecked in the red and yellow of the Northumberland flag so we can really impress upon the world how proud we are of this great county we live in.”

Stage 3 on Monday, September 9 will start from Berwick-upon-Tweed, heading through Ford and Wooler and down the Northumberland coast, before heading into North Tyneside through Whitley Bay and Tynemouth before turning inland alongside the banks of the River Tyne on to Newcastle’ Quayside, before the final turn on to Dean Street and Grey Street for a spectacular city centre finish.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism, hopes it will be a catalyst for people to get into cycling and enjoy the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain will begin in Berwick before travelling through Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s no better place to start the stage than here in Berwick,” she said on a promotional visit to the town. “The race is a fabulous opportunity to show the very best of what we have to offer.

“I hope it will encourage more people to get into cycling and adopt a more active lifestyle. We have lots of great clubs across the county and lots of excellent cycling routes.”

Jim Blythe of Berwick Wheelers added: “There are a lot more cyclists around this area these days which is excellent for the local economy. We need to try and build on the momentum that the Tour of Britain creates to improve the infrastructure and encourage more people to take up the sport.”

Participating teams are expected to be announced soon, although Dutch sensation Mathieu van der Poel has already been confirmed.

Berwick Wheelers by the Old Bridge in Berwick.

Peter Hodges, spokesman for race organisers SweetSpot, said: “The Tour will be brilliant for promoting Northumberland. Berwick will be a fantastic place to start the stage and we’re looking forward to seeing some amazing shots from the helicopter as the riders cross the famous Old Bridge.

“The stage has so many highlights, from the castles of Bamburgh, Alnwick and Warkworth and distant shots to Holy Island on to Newcastle’s Quayside and a brilliant city centre finish. It will be really nice to show such a wide range of history and heritage.