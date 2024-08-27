Ed Waugh.

North East playwright Ed Waugh will he hosting an evening of his comedy sketches in Whitley Bay next week.

Ed, who has the distinction of being the only North East writer of having had five plays on at the prestigious Newcastle Theatre Royal – the most recent being Wor Bella – also writes comedy sketches for Sunday For Sammy, Christmas at the Cathedral and The Laffalang.

He said: “I'm delighted to have been invited to present comedy sketches at Laurels. It is a fantastic venue, run by award-winning playwright Jamie Eastlake.

“The script in-hand event will involve a number of actors, including Auf Wiedersehen Pet’s Lesley Saint-John who played Vicki (Ally Fraser’s girlfriend) in the brilliant second series set in Spain. She has a pleasant surprise in store for attendees!”

The evening's entertainment will be directed by another award-winning playwright, Alison Stanley.

Ed, who has written in excess of 150 professionally performed comedy sketches, added: “There will be some sketches that have been tried and tested at Sunday for Sammy, Christmas at the Cathedral and The Laffalang, but we’ll also introduce new material that I think will raise a few laughs.

“I’ll also mention how I go about writing sketches and where ideas come from, so it will be both an entertaining and informative evening. Anyone interested in wanting to write their own comedy sketches should definitely come along.”

Laffalang with Ed Waugh will be held at Laurels, 212 Whitley Road (the former Buffs Club), Whitley Bay, on Thursday, September 5, from 6pm.

For tickets and more information, go to https://app.lineupnow.com/event/laffalang-with-ed-waugh