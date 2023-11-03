Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his new show, which was a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe, Paul breaks new ground as a comedian and as a person. Never has he been so vulnerable, honest and happy.

It is described as his most personal, surprising and inspired stand-up offering ever and co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award.

After a momentous change in 2022, Paul reveals how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster, whilst getting distracted by topics like King Tutankhamun and what Jesus might have achieved if he’d been a plumber.

Paul Foot is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.

Paul said: “It’s been overwhelming to discover how much the show has touched people. I’m used to people saying how much they laughed at my shows (and I’m still getting that!) but now I’m also hearing from people about how much it’s affected them emotionally. After one show, a man even rushed the stage. I thought he might be making an assassination attempt but it was just to give me a big hug.

"It’s truly a rollercoaster for me to perform the show, to make people laugh, cry (sometimes), and perhaps think about the world a little differently.”

Paul has been a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades and appeared on the likes of Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.