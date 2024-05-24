Coast near Berwick-upon-Tweed.

By the public footpath on the Tweed Estuary, located in a 19th Century boat shed next to the old lifeboat house, Field will be an art installation combining the sculpture of Jim Grant, digital work by Phil Dobson and sound by Ben Grant.

The aim is to create a site-specific work in which moving images are contextualised by a physical space, sculptures created from locally collected up-cycled materials, including debris and sediment from the Tweed, and sound, generated from the local environment, to work as explorative discussions on the role of rivers and sea in creating landscape and geology over eons and the role that artists can play in conveying an understanding of this process.