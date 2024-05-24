Combine a walk on the Tweed with a site-specific art installation and conversations with the artists
The aim is to create a site-specific work in which moving images are contextualised by a physical space, sculptures created from locally collected up-cycled materials, including debris and sediment from the Tweed, and sound, generated from the local environment, to work as explorative discussions on the role of rivers and sea in creating landscape and geology over eons and the role that artists can play in conveying an understanding of this process.
The artists will be present throughout two weekends – Saturday, June 1, Sunday, June 2, Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8, Sunday, June 9 (11am to 6pm on all days) – engaging in discussions with local geologists and passing walkers.
