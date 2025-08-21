The Living Barracks’ Berwick Shines programme produced by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust will continue to animate Berwick with a residency by the artist Beth J Ross.

In a project that playfully speaks to civic pride and military aesthetics, she has been working with a group of local women to explore and celebrate women’s contributions to the history of Berwick-upon-Tweed, Spittal and Tweedmouth.

In September and October, 20 striking and vibrant new flags will fly across the area – on official buildings and in private gardens alike. The project has been supported by Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund.

Commissioned as part of Berwick Shines, Beth sought to highlight the often-sidelined stories of women in official records.

Working closely with Linda Bankier of the Berwick Record Office and Susan Higgins of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers collection, Beth and the group of local women identified 20 women to remember and celebrate, using geometric abstraction and vivid colour to develop symbolic designs.

The women highlighted include Mabel Philipson, the third woman elected to the UK Parliament, Elizabeth Caulk, who was paid to sand the Berwick Old Bridge in 1624, the Salmon Queens, herring girls, women farm labourers and ‘mutionettes’ who worked in munitions factories during both World Wars.

Beth said: “It’s been such an amazing project. As a group, we’ve researched women’s histories across Berwick, Spittal and Tweedmouth.

“Designing the flags and writing their stories helps us remember and honour these women’s journeys and contributions to life in Berwick.”

A launch event takes place on Thursday, September 11 at Berwick Barracks and there are various tours and events throughout the Heritage Open Days from September 12 to 21, including a guided tour with the artist on Sunday, September 21. The flags will be on display until October 13.

Lauren Velvick, creative producer for Berwick Shines, said: “As part of our Berwick Shines programme, we are delighted to have worked with the artist Beth J Ross to create a unique collection of bespoke flags for Berwick – which will be seen across the town this autumn.

“These colourful and inspiring flags will be displayed outdoors as public art where Northumberland flags or Union Jacks might ordinarily fly. This highly accessible exhibition prompts introspection about who we honour in constructing our sense of place.”