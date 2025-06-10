The Regiment, in full ceremonial dress of scarlet tunics and bearskin caps, made a day trip by rail from London today (Tuesday, June 10).

In 1660 their epic journey south from the Borders to London took five weeks but changed the course of British history, restoring law and order, the Monarchy, and with it dancing, the theatre and Christmas to popular culture.

The Regiment has the longest continuous service of any in the British Army – from Cromwell’s Army to the modern day and it has served in every major conflict since its formation, earning 113 Battle Honours, and 13 Victoria Crosses.

It combines a global reputation for fearsome frontline infantry capability as well as ceremonial excellence in the Household Division as The King’s Guard.

The soldiers, accompanied by the Band of the Coldstream Guards, set off from King’s Cross station in London on an LNER train to Berwick-upon-Tweed at 7am.

They arrived on time at 10.36am and marched from the railway station and along Castlegate and Marygate to the town hall with their Colours flying and bayonets fixed.

Large crowds, including several school groups, greeted them as they marched past.

They were met there by the Colonel of the Regiment, Lieutenant General Sir James Bucknall and Berwick-upon-Tweed’s Mayor, John Robertson.

They then attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Berwick-upon-Tweed’s Parish Church, a rare Commonwealth Era Church, which their forebears helped build in 1652, using stone from the ruined Berwick-upon-Tweed Castle.

After a reception in the Guildhall the guardsmen and band will then parade back through the town to board the 3.15pm LNER train back to London.

The speedy journey is in contrast to the five weeks one way trip the soldiers made in 1660 through heavy snow from nearby Coldstream to London, to restore law and order to a country in anarchy.

On arrival in the capital, they dissolved Parliament, oversaw free and fair elections, and so assured the Restoration of the Monarchy and safe return of King Charles II to the throne.

Their new Colours will be on show for King Charles III’s Official Birthday at Trooping the Colour on June 14 at Horse Guards Parade in London.

1 . Berwick Members of the Coldstream Guards march through Berwick town centre. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images Photo: Leon Neal Photo Sales

2 . Marygate The Coldstream Guards on parade to Berwick town hall. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

3 . Formation Coldstream Guards form up at Berwick railway station ahead of a parade through the town. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales