The 6km ‘Corals and Coal’ walk will be led by local geologist Dr Ian Kille and will explore the fascinating coastline.

The journey will include a sequence of rocks that provide an insight into what earth was like 350 million years ago during the Carboniferous Period – a time when plants and trees were a major presence on land.

The walk will take place on Tuesday July 19, beginning at 2pm at Spittal Promenade, and ending at 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ancient rocks along the coastline between Spittal and Cocklawburn.

Walkers are recommended to bring strong boots and walking poles.

Advance booking is required, with tickets costing £10 per adult. Under 18s go free.

To book, email [email protected] your name and phone number and he will send you the bank details of Northumbrian Earth where you can transfer your payment and your place will be booked.