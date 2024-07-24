Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get your motor runnin’ on Sunday, August 11 and come to Ford & Etal Estates to enjoy a Classic Car Show.

Look forward to a display of beautiful vehicles, both large and small, courtesy of the NECPWA (North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobiles) and the BVAC (Borders vintage Automobile Club) at Etal Showground between 11am and 4pm.

Celebrate British craftsmanship and popular runarounds from days gone by. Look out for the likes of the Ford Cortina, a Triumph Stag, a Ford Sapphire Cosworth, an Austin Healy, a Lanchester LD10, a Ford Capri or a Triumph Herald Convertible, names to bring back memories. Visitors can also gaze at one of Nissan’s most stylish older models or drool over a Lotus M100.

There will also be a range of stalls selling delicious food and drink, cakes and sweet treats, local crafts, gifts, and more.