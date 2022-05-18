Classic car show to be held at heritage centre

The Old Low Light Heritage Centre is hosting a number of events.

Members of the North of England Classic Car and Pre-War Automobiles Motoring Club will be staging a show at Clifford’s Fort, outside the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, May 22.

On the same day, green fingered volunteers and friends of the heritage centre will have an outside plant sale from 10am until all plants are sold. All profits from the sale will go to the heritage centre.

And for the first time in more than two years, the heritage centre will be open to the public on a Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will be able to find out more about the history of North Shields and the fish quay and to view the latest exhibition ‘Folk who Shaped Shields’ which focuses on four people – John Foster Spence, John Dobson, Richard Irvin and Sir James Knott – whose made major contributions to the town and the display ‘Deeds not Words’ about the life of North Tyneside suffragette, Norah Balls.

Centre director Guy Moody said: “We are delighted to welcome back our classic car friends and our green fingered volunteers are having their first plant sale of the year.

“We are also pleased to be in a position to give Sunday opening a try.

"We are very grateful to the classic car owners, and all our volunteers and friends involved in the plant sale for supporting the heritage centre.