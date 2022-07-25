Churches unite as Alnwick Flower Festival returns

It will be held at St Michael’s Church in Bailiffgate from Thursday, August 4 through to Sunday, August 7.

The festival will be opened by Mayor Geoff Watson, on August 3rd at 6pm with a wine and canapes reception.

The finalé will be a “Big Sing” when all the churches in Christians Together in Alnwick join together for an evening of celebration, to which all are welcome.

Alnwick Flower Festival.

The theme of this year’s Flower Festival is ‘Give Thanks’ and has been put on by St Paul’s Church and St Michael’s together. In the past they have taken turns to host the festival but after such a long gap it was decided to work jointly as a expression of unity.