Christmas Shopping Night at Dobbies' Northumberland stores in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Nov 2024, 10:37 BST
A garden centre chain is marking the start of its festive events season with the return of its Christmas Shopping Night.

The event at the Dobbies Morpeth and Ponteland stores on Thursday, November 21 from 5pm to 9pm is in aid of its national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

On arrival, guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of fizz and invited to browse up until 9pm to experience Christmas, in every sense.

Guests can enjoy some festive food treats and live demonstrations throughout the store, as well as enjoy a special two-course Christmas menu in the restaurant for just £17.

Dobbies Garden Centres is looking ahead to its Teenage Cancer Trust Christmas Shopping Night event at various stores. Picture: Stewart Attwood Photography.

From fragrant tree displays, twinkling lights and eye-catching decorations to the sounds of Christmas music and jingle bells, there is something for everyone to enjoy and experience the magic of Christmas at Dobbies.

Tickets, priced at £1, are available at www.dobbies.com and in-store.

