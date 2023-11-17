It is that time of year again when people start to turn their minds to Christmas.

Here are the Christmas lights switch-on events for towns in south east Northumberland.

Ashington - Thursday, November 30.

The event will take place between 3.30pm and 6.30pm at Ashington YMCA and on Station Road.

Manor Walks will be decorated with light-up baubles. (Photo by Manor Walks)

There will be free activities at the YMCA before a walk with Santa and his sleigh along to the town’s Christmas tree to switch on the lights at 6pm.

Daniel James from the 90s pop duo Yell! will be performing his Christmas single Silent Night O Holy Night before switching on the lights.

Manor Walks - Saturday, November 25.

Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington is having a Christmas launch event, starting at 11am.

The centre’s decorations will be switched on by Santa and a family chosen by a competition on Manor Walks’ social media.

There will be walkabout entertainment including dancing Christmas crackers, Martin the Magician, and panto characters, before the event ends at 3pm.

Nick Lambert, centre manager, said: “The Christmas light switch on is the start of the festive season in the shopping centre and we cannot wait for customers to see our new Christmas decorations in their full glory.

“We hope the community will come along, take part in our free activities, as well as enjoying the full retail and leisure offer in-centre.”

Blyth - Friday, November 17.

The town’s lights will be switched on at 6pm at the Christmas tree on Church Street following a craft market running all day.

There will also be music provided by the Westoe Brass Band, Community Voices Choir, and Bede Academy’s orchestra and choir.

A funfair in the Morrisons car park will also be open.