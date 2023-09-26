News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Christmas events at Aln Valley Railway announced

Santa and his elves will be bringing Christmas joy to children and families at Aln Valley Railway during December.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Christmassy atmosphere on the railway’s festively decorated trains can be expected during a journey to Greenrigg Halt and back for the extremely popular Santa Special trains.

Children can enjoy meeting Santa and tell him their wishes and hopes for Christmas before receiving a specially selected gift from him as well as a goody bag on board. Festive craft activities will take place in the café where refreshments can be enjoyed before boarding the train.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aln Valley Railway’s Christmas events also include a Christmas Fair on November 26, from 10.30am until 4pm, which will include seasonal stalls with local artists and produce, and a shop for Christmas gift purchases.

Early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.Early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.
Early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.
Most Popular

    The café will serve a range of food and drink and steam train rides will run at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.45pm and 3pm.

    Online bookings are open and tickets need to be booked in advance through the Aln Valley Railway website. Early booking is recommended due to popular demand.

    The Santa Special trains will run on December 9, 10, 16 and 17 with Santa and his helpers on board with sacks of presents.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets cost £25 per child and £7 per adult. Infants up to two years can travel free of charge if accompanied by another fare-paying child and adult/s.

    The Christmas train rides are always a popular event for Aln Valley Railway.The Christmas train rides are always a popular event for Aln Valley Railway.
    The Christmas train rides are always a popular event for Aln Valley Railway.

    The price includes a drink and cookie on arrival, a gift, and a goody bag for each fee-paying child.

    Further festive days out can be enjoyed after the main Christmas celebrations on December 27, 28 and 29 with steam train rides at 12pm, 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

    Related topics:Tickets