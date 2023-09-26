Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Christmassy atmosphere on the railway’s festively decorated trains can be expected during a journey to Greenrigg Halt and back for the extremely popular Santa Special trains.

Children can enjoy meeting Santa and tell him their wishes and hopes for Christmas before receiving a specially selected gift from him as well as a goody bag on board. Festive craft activities will take place in the café where refreshments can be enjoyed before boarding the train.

Aln Valley Railway’s Christmas events also include a Christmas Fair on November 26, from 10.30am until 4pm, which will include seasonal stalls with local artists and produce, and a shop for Christmas gift purchases.

Early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

The café will serve a range of food and drink and steam train rides will run at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.45pm and 3pm.

Online bookings are open and tickets need to be booked in advance through the Aln Valley Railway website. Early booking is recommended due to popular demand.

The Santa Special trains will run on December 9, 10, 16 and 17 with Santa and his helpers on board with sacks of presents.

Tickets cost £25 per child and £7 per adult. Infants up to two years can travel free of charge if accompanied by another fare-paying child and adult/s.

The Christmas train rides are always a popular event for Aln Valley Railway.

The price includes a drink and cookie on arrival, a gift, and a goody bag for each fee-paying child.