Christmas crafts at East Chevington

East Chevington nature reserve. Picture: Sophie Webster

The Druridge Bay reserve suffered extensive damage because of Storm Arwen, which ripped up trees leaving them blocking paths and walkways.

However, undeterred, Catch My Drift project staff and volunteers joined forces with the wildlife charity’s estates to spend five days clearing away the damage to ensure the site was ready for the festive season.

The team is set to round off its year of activities with a Kids Outdoor Christmas Crafts event on Monday 20 December 20 between 10am and 12pm and from 1pm to 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using natural materials from the East Chevington site including festive foliage, log discs and materials rescued from the reserve following the recent storms, children of all ages will be able to make their very own wreaths, garlands and Christmas decorations.

Although this is an outdoor event, with hot chocolate to keep everybody fuelled, the classroom will be open but face coverings must be worn once inside it.

Places, which are limited to a maximum of five groups with up to four children per group, need to be booked at www.nwt.org.uk/events

Sophie Webster Catch My Drift project officer said: “If the thought of walking round a shopping centre looking for decorations gives you a headache, pull on your Santa hat, Christmas jumper and come and make your own with us.