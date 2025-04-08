Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring has officially sprung at The Alnwick Garden, as its famous Cherry Orchard approaches full bloom.

A highly anticipated event in the calendar, the orchard is expected to be in full bloom from April 12 for approximately two weeks, according to head gardener at The Alnwick Garden, Mikey Leach.

The iconic Northumberland garden is home to the world’s largest collection of Tai Haku cherry blossoms, boasting 329 of the ‘Great White’ trees known for their snow-like clusters of blooms spanning around 7cm.

The trees are synonymous with Japan, where Hanami is celebrated every spring as people gather to celebrate the ‘transient beauty of flowers’. For 20 years, the spectacular blossoms have stood proudly within The Alnwick Garden, where they flower each spring.

For 20 years, the cherry blossoms have bloomed each spring.

From April 14 to April 20, the garden will be offering a special £5 ticket, which grants visitors access from 5pm – 7pm, enabling them to experience the sight of the orchard in full bloom after work hours.

A whole host of events will also be taking place throughout the spring and over Easter including an Easter Trail with Reg the Hedge, Instagram-able shots on the giant shiny gold bunny seat, followed by the ‘summer of games’ event in May half-term.

A renowned North East attraction created by the Duchess of Northumberland with community in mind, the garden is part of The Alnwick Trust - a charity that supports the local community by hosting an array of programmes aimed at increasing employment, combating loneliness, and providing drug education to young people.