Charity walk for Cancer Research UK set to return to Rothbury

A walk in aid of Cancer Research UK is being held in Rothbury.
By Ian Smith
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 11:34 BST
Participants in a previous Rothbury Beats Cancer walk.Participants in a previous Rothbury Beats Cancer walk.
Participants in a previous Rothbury Beats Cancer walk.

The Rothbury Beats Cancer Walk takes place on Saturday, May 4 with an 11am start.

The annual event has raised thousands of pounds over the years. There are five mile and two mile options for participants.

Organiser June Gibson is hoping there will be a big turnout, especially as this will be her last event.

“It’s a beautiful route along the carriage drive to Thropton and back,” she said. “I’m hoping there will be a good turnout.”

Participants are invited for welcome drinks from 10.30am. There will be music and afternoon tea from 1.30pm.

Children free and dogs welcome. Parking at Riverside car park.

