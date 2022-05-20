Chance to help out at North Tyneside railway museum

Vulcan 401 train with freight. Picture courtesy of North Tyneside Steam Railway Association (NTSRA).

Stephenson Steam Railway (SSR), in North Shields, in association with the North Tyneside Steam Railway Association (NTSRA), is hosting the event on Saturday, May 28, from 11am to 4pm.

Volunteers play an enormous role in the day-to-day running of the museum, looking after the locomotives and rolling stock, operating its heritage train rides, maintaining the railway line, running the Waggonway Tea Room, and more.

The event will appeal to anyone who has ever wanted to be more involved with a heritage railway museum and would like to find out what it is like to be part of the team.

At the event, visitors will be able to take the controls of the heritage diesel locomotive in 'taster' driver experiences as well as ride in the guard's van and learn about the role of the guard in keeping the train safe.

Representatives from the NTSRA will be on hand throughout the day to talk about their experiences.

David Grindley, Engineering & Railway Operations Manager, said: “The Volunteering Open Day is a fantastic opportunity for people to experience how our railway operates and how they can get involved.

"Volunteering offers everybody something different, it looks great on your CV and will help you meet friends and take on new and exciting challenges.

"We already have a diverse background of volunteers so absolutely anybody is welcome to offer any time they have.”

For an informal chat and more information about volunteer opportunities at Stephenson Steam Railway, contact David Grindley, on (0191) 277 7135 or email [email protected]