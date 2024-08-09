Chance to enjoy Vera author Ann Cleeves in conversation at The Maltings in Berwick - including her latest novel
She will be interviewed on stage by Vic Watson, host of Noir at the Bar. They will discussing the Vera Stanhope series, both on the page and on screen, with an audience Q&A after the interval.
Ann said: “I’m very much looking forward to visiting the Maltings Theatre in beautiful Berwick.
“I’ll be chatting to Vic Watson about my new Vera novel, The Dark Wives, set in rural Northumberland and meeting lots of lovely readers.”
In 2022, Ann was awarded an OBE for her services to reading and libraries and in May 2024, she was the recipient of the inaugural Public Library Champion award by Libraries Connected.
The Dark Wives: An Evening with Ann Cleeves will start at 7pm. For more information and to book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.
In addition, as a leading partner in The Living Barracks development, Maltings (Berwick) Trust is recruiting three apprenticeship roles in marketing (one vacancy) and events (two vacancies) to join the small team who are producing the Cultural Development Programme.
The minimum age for applications is 16 and applications are welcome from school leavers, those wishing to pursue a gap year before further or higher education or for those looking for a career change. The closing date is Wednesday, August 21.
For more information and to apply, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/jobs-opportunities/apprenticeships-at-the-living-barracks
