Centre turns back the clock to the days of heavy horses

A celebration of what heavy horses have been used for over their working lives is being held in north Northumberland this weekend.

The Springtime with Heavies event, at the Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre on Ford and Etal Estates, will give visitors the chance to see animals working in the field on springtime activities, along with displays of animals being driven and ridden.

It will see the return of the in hand showing and riding classes after a two-year break. There will also be a display of old working machinery.

Event organiser Viv Cockburn said: “Sadly, the showing of heavy horses is tapering off to almost nonexistent in most small shows, this has resulted from the decline in their numbers and also rising costs for general upkeep and transportation.”

The event takes place on Sunday. Gates open at 10am for an 11am start. Entry is £5 for adults with children, dogs and parking free. Visit www.hayfarmheavies.co.uk