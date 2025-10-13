One of Berwick’s most well-known buildings is its Cromwellian parish church.

Building of the church began in 1650 and in 2027 the church, now named Holy Trinity and St Mary, will celebrate the 375th anniversary of its opening.

To inaugurate a series of commemorative events over the next two years, Professor Ken Fincham – Emeritus Professor of History at the University of Kent – will give an illustrated talk on ‘A New Church in Tumultuous Times: Berwick Parish Church and the Puritan Revolution of 1640–60’.

Built between 1650 and 1652, the building is the only parish church in England to be constructed during Oliver Cromwell’s first Commonwealth period.

An aerial view of Holy Trinity Church in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Professor Fincham’s lecture will take place in the Parish Centre (beside the church) at 7pm on Friday, October 24. His talk will be followed by an opportunity for questions and by refreshments.

All are welcome. Entry is free, although donations towards costs will be appreciated.