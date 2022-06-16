CBBC and panto stars to host variety show in Whitley Bay in aid of charity

CBBC and panto stars Danny Adams and Clive Webb.

Smile For A Night, hosted by CBBC and panto stars Danny Adams and Clive Webb, will take to the stage at new venue for the event – the Playhouse, Whitley Bay, on Sunday, September 25 – in aid of children’s charity Smile For Life.

On the day Danny and Clive – stars of the hit show Danny & Mick and Newcastle Theatre Royal panto – will take the audience on a tour of local acts including singers, dancers and comedians, as well as performing their own slide-splitting comedy capers.

Acts will include comedian Lost Voice Guy, winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2018, and magician Graeme Shaw, who was awarded the British Champion of family entertainment in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the final performance spot has been opened up to the public, with the charity offering a slot to a new star to showcase their skills.

Individuals or groups with a unique talent need to send a video or video link of their act to [email protected] by Friday, July 1, with a shortlist of entries then invited to perform in front of a panel of judges before a winner is chosen.

Danny, who will be also bringing his Cirque Du Hilarious tour to the North East in summer, said: “It will be fantastic to be back. It’s been years since we have been able to put the variety show on and I’m sure it will be even better than ever.

“It will be great to be in this lovely venue, on the beautiful North East coast, bringing together the best of what the region has to offer in aid of this life-changing charity.

“Audiences are so ready for live performances after the last couple of years, and so are we. We appreciate and enjoy being on stage now more than ever.”

Paula Gascoigne, CEO of Smile For Life, said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch Smile For A Night which will be bigger and better than ever.

“We have some of the biggest stars in the North East taking part, all for a good cause, and we are so grateful to them for giving up their time for us. This promises to be a memorable, incredible show.”