Dog owners will have an opportunity to show off their prize pooches at the Doggy Fun Day in Ponteland Park.

Pat Heard, of animal rescue charity Dogs First is helping Ponteland Town Council to arrange it after last year’s popular inaugural event. It will take place on Saturday, August 23 from 10.30am to noon.

There will be six quirky categories for canines of all ages and sizes – precious puppy, best veteran, handsome boy, prettiest girl, happiest hound and best rescue.

The best of the best will be awarded the Best in Show title.

The event aims to encourage responsible dog ownership, as Pat explained: “We aim to show that owning a dog is a wonderful experience as long as owners ensure their dog is well-trained, always under control and consideration is given to other people and other dogs.”

Also present will be Gemma Fowle, Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare officer, who will offer advice to owners and be able to check that dogs are microchipped – a requirement by law.

Ponteland county councillor Lyle Darwin, who helps co-ordinate the event, said: “We often hear about bad dogs and poor owners, but most dogs and owners are a pleasure to be around and I’m delighted to be working with Pat from Dogs First to try to get owners together with this family fun event.”

Families can simply turn up at the show and can register their dog for a small fee to help Dogs First.

The easiest pedestrian access is via West Road, but owners can walk to the event site from any entrance.